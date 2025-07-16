media release: Gather the Community Breakfast hosted by Madison WILPF & Linden Co-Housing

in support of Community Immigration Law Center Fundraiser

Presentation by Grant Sovern

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 8 to 9:30 am, breakfast Included. Reserve a spot by emailing:

carol.wilson.622@gmail.com .

Grant Sovern is an immigration attorney in Madison and co-founder of the Community Immigration Law Center. The CILC's mission is to ensure that everyone in Dane County who needs an immigration attorney gets one. Grant and his colleagues have been raising money through small donations at house parties to sustain a public defender service for immigrants in Dane County who face the threat of deportation. “At this moment, when everyone feels so hopeless,” Sovern says, CILC is demonstrating that "we can do something.”

You can read more about Grant and CILC here.

Join us in solidarity, to lend support, and to learn from Grant about immigration law in Dane County---realities and possibilities.

Vegetarian breakfast buffet served.

The cost of the breakfast is $20, with a sliding scale of $10 - $20. (Cash or Check.) All funds will go to CILC. Further donations to CILC will be welcome.

For more information contact wilpfmadison@gmail.com or call 608-609-7961