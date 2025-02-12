media release: Join the next Gather the Community Breakfast hosted by Linden Co-Housing

Fair & Affordable Housing in Madison & Dane County:

the Issues & Solutions

Conversation with Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

8 to 9:30 am

Breakfast Included

Limited Seating - RSVP now to Reserve carol.wilson.622@gmail.com

Heidi Wegleitner is a legal aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights and subsidized housing law. She has trained hundreds of attorneys and law students in landlord-tenant law and eviction defense. She’s been a staff attorney at Legal Action of Wisconsin since 2006.

In 2012, she was elected to represent District 2 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. During her tenure, she’s been a champion for fair and affordable housing, expanded homeless services, due process rights for people seeking county services, efforts to reduce harmful racial disparities, and worker and tenant organizing. She currently chairs the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee which oversees Dane County’s largest department, Human Services.

Each Gather the Community Breakfast is a place for activists to come together, connect, converse, and engage with a topic affecting the peace and freedom of our world. Featured speakers present their passion and work and lead a discussion about how we, as community members, can take action and contribute to solutions.

Vegetarian breakfast buffet served. The cost of the breakfast is $20, with a sliding scale of $10 - $20. (Cash or Check) Funds are used to provide an honorarium to our guest speaker and to further the work of Madison WILPF.