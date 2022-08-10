press release: Gather the Women Breakfast: Gun Violence Prevention in Dane County

Let's learn, let's talk, let's act.

Wednesday August 10, 2022 8 till 9:30 am, Burrows Park on Beautiful Lake Mendota, 25 Burrows Rd

Join us for a homemade buffet breakfast and to hear from: Aurielle Smith

Over the past 8 year, Aurielle has specialized in Violence, Injury Prevention, and Public Health Emergency Response and Preparedness including within the Wisconsin Department of Health Service and the UW Hospitals. She is currently Director or Policy, Planning and Evaluation for Public Health Madison and Dane county. In this role, she is working to provide a safe and healthy community in which Madison and Dane County residents can thrive.

Aurielle will address local efforts to end gun violence within the larger national crisis. There will be ample time for questions and conversation.

And, of course, there will be good food besides! Vegetarian meal with vegan options upon request. Served in the open air shelter. RSVP now to reserve a place: wilpfmadison@gmail.com. Cost: $15 (to be paid in cash or by check the morning of the event)

Hosted by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Madison. All are welcome.