Gather the Women

press release: August 13, 2019, 8 till 9:30 am, Threshold at 2717 Atwood Avenue

Join us for a buffet breakfast and to hear from: Camy Matthay, founding member of Wisconsin Books to Prisoners speaking about the group's ongoing work and new collaboratives

Wisconsin Books to Prisoners (WBTP) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster a love of reading behind bars, encourage the pursuit of knowledge and self-empowerment, and break the cycle of recidivism.

WI Books to Prisoners, since 2006 has sent over 50,000 books to prisoners in our state. In addition to this service, WBTP engages in collaborative projects with prisoners: right now we are making a cookbook of ingenious recipes -dishes, desserts, and snacks- prisoners have provided to us. We are amazed at what can be prepared with "food" items purchased from prison's canteens and cooked solely using hot pots and microwave ovens.

There will be much to talk about and good food besides! RSVP now to reserve a place: wilpfmadison@gmail.com. Cost: $15 (to be paid the morning of the event). Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Madison welcomes all.