Gather the Women

press release: “Days for Girls” in Ghana: One View of Grassroots Efforts in a Low-Income Country

Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8 till 9:30 am, Threshold at 2717 Atwood Avenue

Join Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Madison for a buffet breakfast and to hear from: Bonnie Block & Mary Crave about their time in Ghana this past fall

Bonnie Block and Mary Crave will tell about a recent visit to Ghana, West Africa where a group of Madison Rotarians and friends learned about the program on menstrual hygiene for junior high school girls called Days for Girls and funded by the Rotary Club of Madison and other Wisconsin Rotary clubs. The group also visited schools, markets, homes, and a tribal chief; learned more about life in a rural community; how an organization rescues and rehabilitates trafficked children; and the tragic legacy of slavery. They will share impressions of the country’s capital city, Accra, and other sights.

Bonnie Block is a peace and justice activist. She’s a member of WILPF, the Madison Raging Grannies, MOSES and the WI Coalition to Ground the Drones. She has a BA and JD from UW- Madison and has been employed as a social worker, community organizer, attorney, and mediator.

Dr. Mary Crave is a member of the Leadership Circle for the University of Wisconsin-Madison 4W program (Women’s Wellbeing in Wisconsin and the World). She is project manager of the Be in School Every Day project in Ghana, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Madison.

They are excited to share and answer questions! And there will be good food besides!

RSVP now to reserve a place: wilpfmadison@gmail.com. Cost: $15 (to be paid the morning of the event). Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Madison welcomes all.