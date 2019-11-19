Gather the Women

press release: Local Organizing: What does it take? What can you do?

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

November 19, 2019, 8 till 9:30 am, Threshold at 2717 Atwood Avenue

Join us for a buffet breakfast and to hear from: Vicki Berenson and Mary Jo Walters with Sue Pastor

Join us for a presentation and in-depth conversation about Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, a loosely organized coalition of organizations and individuals, working to say no to the increased militarization of our communities and specifically to prevent the F-35 fighter jets out of Truax airbase in Madison. They are among the 40-some organizers taking on various roles as needed to keep our movement going with the engagement of hundreds of residents and activists.

The Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition needs more people to join the movement that say a strong "NO" to F35s and to the US military. Come hear more about how you can help!

Follow Mary Jo: https://www.facebook.com/ maryjo.walters.65

Follow the group on FB: https://www.facebook.com/ nof35sinMadison/

https://www. safeskiescleanwaterwi.org/

There will be much to talk about and good food besides!

RSVP now to reserve a place: wilpfmadison@gmail.com

Cost: $15 (to be paid the morning of the event)

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) Madison welcomes all.