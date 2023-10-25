media release: Lauren Cohen, volunteer local group lead with the Dane County chapter of Moms Demand Action, will speak at a Gather the Women’s Breakfast sponsored by Madison Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom and hosted by Linden Cohousing at 107 Sutherland Ct, Madison on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 8 - 9:30 am. Lauren will give an overview of Moms Demand Action’s work including current Wisconsin gun safety bills that Moms Demand Action are advocating and how citizens can take action to support gun safety. A vegetarian breakfast buffet will be served with a suggested cost of $15 per person. For reservations and more information: wilpfmadison@gmail.com or 608-609-7961

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

Gather the Women Breakfasts are a place for women activists and activists of any gender identity to come together, connect, converse, and engage with a topic affecting the wellbeing of the community and discuss how we can take action and contribute to solutions. Sponsoring organization, Madison Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom, supports social justice learning—their own and others— in solidarity with peace and racial justice work intersectionally and through a feminist lens.