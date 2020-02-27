press release: We understand that stories are the way in which we understand ourselves and our purpose, so we are called to gather as a community to share, listen, learn, and belong. The Gathering is a quarterly storytelling series hosted by GatherX. We partner with a non-profit for each event, focus on a theme related to the non-profit partner, and gather stories around that theme. And while our storytellers are local young adults, this particular GatherX event is open to all.

Thursday, February 27. 7pm. Old Sugar Distillery.

$10 Admission. Tickets online: https://www.facebook. com/events/1021887981515799/

All proceeds benefit OutReach LGBT Community Center.

david@gatherx.org | gatherx.org