Gathering for Creative Resistance

media release: Creativity has been a form of protest and resistance for a very long time. From secret messages in fiber arts to public murals and songs and storytelling to pass the messages of the ancestors, every act of liberation began as an act of imagination. Someone dreamed something before it existed. Someone painted, sang, wrote, wove a vision that others could step into. Join us for a time of creative resistance in our own way: knitting a red hat, creating a yard or protest sign, making a candle of grief and hope, leaving your prayers on a communal grief altar, writing or calling our elected officials; activities will be offered for all ages. Join us in grief, in community, in protest, and in love.

This is a free event. Please register to help with our planning.