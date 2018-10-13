A Gathering of Rogues and Ruffians

press release: We invite you to join us for our BEST YET annual Gathering of Rogues & Ruffians - Renaissance Faire, held the 2nd full weekend of October.

Saturday 10am - 5pm ; Sunday 10am - 5pm ; Rain or shine! (Sorry we close for mudslides or otherwise treacherous weather)

Our 11th Annual Gathering will be October 13 & 14, 2018. That is two days of great fun & carousing! Our 2018 Faire is located somewhere in Southern Wisconsin. This is year our Faire will be held on the grounds of Circus World in Baraboo, at 550 Water Street. 20 minutes south Wisconsin Dells and just a short 60 minutes north of Madison.

We are a small faire, perfect for a day trip, and you can't beat the price of $10 for adults, Youth ages 4-12 $5, children 3 & under free. (Volunteers are free, contact us!)

And by popular demand, we now offer a pass for the entire weekend,

just $16 for Adults and $8 Kids for 2 days of great entertainment

(MUST be purchased on or before Saturday of the Faire,

weekend passes CANNOT be purchased on the Sunday of the Faire).

You will find performers of all kinds waiting for you. Singers, musicians, jugglers, thespians and others that defy description. Military and other reenactors will show off their great weaponry and the joys of living during the enlightened Renaissance times. There is so much to do, no one will leave disappointed.

Young Lords and Ladies can enjoy the Kids Kingdom where they can try to siege the castle or attack a ship with a Catapult. The whole family can try their hand at shooting an arrow, or watch a game of Spanish Towers.

The more aged in the group can enjoy a beer at our Beer Garden while taking in one of our many great Entertainers or Artisans from around the region. Our Beer Garden includes a large variety of beers, featuring some local New Glarus brews and Mead from Bos Meadery!

We again will have pony rides where you are lead through the grounds as you imagine yourself as a Charming Prince, Beautiful Princess or a Brave Knight.

Entertainers, crafters, artisans, food merchants, and other purveyors of baubles and trinkets are happily willing to trade with you; their wares for your gold. We have in attendance some of the best artisans in the region. Food includes Calli's Pub, and of course BEER!

Where else can you have this much fun at this small of a price. Join us for a glorious weekend !