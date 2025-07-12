media release: Join the Friends of Schumacher Farm in partnership with the Village of Waunakee for Gathering of Traditions, A Celebration of Indigenous Culture featuring traditional arts, music, and exhibitions. This collaborative event brings Little Eagle Arts Foundation (LEAF) and the Wisconsin Dells Singers to the park, offering a unique opportunity to engage with local tribal traditions through hands-on activities, live performances, and a special traveling exhibit unveiling.

This event is FREE and family friendly! Rain or shine, with indoor/tented options as needed. Soda and water will be available for purchase from the Friends of Schumacher Farm Park, and guests are welcome to bring their own snacks as well as blankets or chairs. Come celebrate, learn, and connect with the rich traditions of the Ho-Chunk people!

Event Highlights:

Indigenous Art Activities & Demonstrations (2:00 – 5:00 PM)

Hands-on activities: Friendship bracelets, black ash sculptures, and cattail mat weaving.

Displays of Ho-Chunk arts and crafts, including beaded regalia and black ash baskets.

Wisconsin Dells Singers Performance (3:00 – 4:00 PM)

A powerful performance featuring songs sung in Ho-Chunk to the steady beat of a large dance drum.

Insightful storytelling about traditional songs, drumming, and regalia.

Unveiling of the Traveling Museum Exhibit