Gathering Thoughts: The Anthology as an African Genre

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Room L140.

media release: Teju Olaniyan’s genius was manifest not only in his scholarship, but also in how he built communities of thought. Following this model, this lecture examines anthologies as a genre that reflects the ethics of interdependence and respect throughout Africa’s literary history.

Tsitsi Jaji is Helen S. Bevington Professor of Modern Poetry in the Departments of English and African & African American Studies at Duke University. She is the author of two poetry collections, Mother Tongues and Beating the Graves, and a scholarly book, Africa in Stereo: Music, Modernism, and Pan-African Solidarity. Her current research on poetry in global Black concert music is supported by a Mellon New Directions Fellowship.

About the annual Tẹjumọla Ọlaniyan Memorial Lecture

"Bí a bá perí akọni, a ó fida lalẹ"! When the soul of the beloved is addressed, it is right that the gestures be proper.

In a career that spanned over three decades, Tẹjumọla Ọlaniyan pursued a unique, capacious, and generous vision of humanistic scholarship in the field of African literary and cultural studies, including the black world as a whole and extending beyond it. “My deep interest,” he once asserted with characteristic precision, “is transdisciplinary teaching and research. My goal is the cultivation of critical self-reflexivity about our expressions and their many contexts.”

In this spirit, the UW-Madison Department of English and the Center for the Humanities is honored to present the third annual Tejumola Olaniyan Memorial Lecture with Cajetan Iheka, Professor of English at Yale University.

