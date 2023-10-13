Gathering Waters Fall Celebration

media release: Friday, October 13, 4:00 - 7:00pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton

Be Our Guest and Celebrate Conservation in Wisconsin as we honor our supporters and partners and present the 2023 Harold “Bud” Jordahl Lifetime Achievement award to William (Bill) O’Connor

Agenda

4:00 pm - Social time

4:30 pm - Guided hike (optional)

6:00 pm - Program and presentation

6:30 pm - Social time

Appetizers, light desserts, and drinks served throughout. RSVP preferred but not required by 9/29.