Gathering Waters Fall Celebration
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Friday, October 13, 4:00 - 7:00pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton
Be Our Guest and Celebrate Conservation in Wisconsin as we honor our supporters and partners and present the 2023 Harold “Bud” Jordahl Lifetime Achievement award to William (Bill) O’Connor
Agenda
4:00 pm - Social time
4:30 pm - Guided hike (optional)
6:00 pm - Program and presentation
6:30 pm - Social time
Appetizers, light desserts, and drinks served throughout. RSVP preferred but not required by 9/29.