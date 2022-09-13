media release: GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw’s inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot. It included the gold single “Follow Through,” as well as both platinum hits, “Chariot,” and “I Don’t Want To Be.” In 2008, his self-titled second album, Gavin DeGraw, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love With a Girl.” 2011’s gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the Top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, “We Both Know,” garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Song Written For Visual Media” for Safe Haven. He’s the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, Something Worth Saving incited widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post. With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne, Gavin DeGraw recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, Face The River [RCA Records]. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own soundtracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.