7:30 pm on 7/12 and 1 & 7:30 pm, 7/13, Brink Lounge. $30/$18.50.

press release: Express Yourself! is proud to present GAY BOOTCAMP (a new play) written by Libby Carr and directed by Easton Michaels.

Gay Bootcamp tells the story of Owen, the only girl on an all-boys High School hockey team and how she manages to tell her team mates and best friends that she is gay. Set in Madison during the 2008 election, this NEW light-hearted play will make you giggle, but also make you consider how you treat other people.

Several ticket types available - general admission, VIP tickets which include early admission. a reserved spot at a table, and appetizers, and a special BRUNCH matinee that includes bagels, muffins, fruit, coffee, OJ, and BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS (21+ with valid ID).

Rated PG-13 for content and language.