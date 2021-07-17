Gay Rugby 101

media release: Thinking about playing rugby or just want to learn the basics? Join us for a free casual workout. You'll be guided through the basics of the game, meet team members, learn about rugby social events, and maybe meet some new friends. Dress for outdoor activity and bring water.

Immediately following, all participants are invited to a social get-together at FIVE nightclub for free beer and pizza to get to know the team and other members.

All body sizes and skill levels welcome. There are many roles in rugby for many types of bodies and fitness levels. Many players are doing a sport for the first time in their lives.

The Madison Minotaurs are an inclusive gay team that welcomes all orientations/identities including trans and straight men.