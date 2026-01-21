Gaza and the US Academy: Scholasticide and Educational Resilience in Palestine

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center event. You must register in advance.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Middle East Studies Program at UW-Madison.

Abdel Razzaq Takriti is the associate professor of history and Arab-American Educational Foundation Chair in Arab Studies at Rice University. He is historian of anticolonialism, revolutions, intellectual and political currents, and state formation in the modern Arab world. He is the author of Monsoon Revolution: Republicans, Sultans, and Empires in Oman, 1965-1976 (Oxford University Press, 2013). Professor Takriti is also the co-author (with Karma Nabulsi) of the digital humanities project The Palestinian Revolution. He has published extensively in a range of edited volumes and major scholarly journals including The American Historical Review and Radical History Review. Professor Takriti received his doctorate from St Antony’s College, University of Oxford.

He was the founding director of the Arab-American Educational Foundation Center for Arab Studies at the University of Houston, and served in 2022/2023 as the Mahmoud Darwish Visiting Chair in Palestinian Studies at Brown University. He previously taught at the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield in the UK.