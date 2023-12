media release: Vigil for Ceasefire in Gaza - New Year's Eve

3 - 4 pm - Vigil by Trader Joe's, in the triangle park between Monroe, W Lawn, and Grant.

9 pm - Vigil at the State Street corner of the Capitol Square. Hosted by Building Unity. After sharing some words, songs, and streaming our New Year’s Resolution Action live to www.facebook.com/ buildingunitywi/ , we will divide up into smaller or stay together for other activitie s such as leafletting, holding up lights saying Free Gaza, and marching/chanting up and down State St. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/884955626704968/

For more information contact Building Unity 608-630-3633.