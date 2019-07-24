press release: July 24/25: Gaza Freedom Flotilla in Madison

This summer, Gaza Freedom Flotilla organizers are touring the U.S. to build awareness about Gaza and raise funds for their next effort to break Israel’s Gaza sea blockade in 2020. Following these Chicago events, they will be in Madison for an action on Lake Mendota! Members of the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project (MRSCP) will be joining them on a pontoon off of the Union Terrace in the late afternoon/early evening of Wednesday, July 24.

Volunteers are needed to help with signs, flags and banners on the boat, and with leafleting the crowd on shore, so if you are interested in this fun action please email rafahsistercity@yahoo.com.

Thursday, July 25: Dessert and a Conversation with Kathy Kelly of Voices for Creative Nonviolence and the Launch of a New Fundraising Campaign for the latest Maia Clean Water Filter Project.

James Reeb Unitarian Congregation, 2146 E. Johnson Street, Madison, 7 – 9 pm

Kathy Kelly and Kit Kittredge of the Freedom Flotilla will talk about the history and future plans of the Flotilla. Refreshments and desserts including baklawa will be served. Palestinian crafts and olive oil will be offered for sale. This event is free, but donations will be gladly accepted as MRSCP launches its next Maia Project campaign to provide clean water to students at two Rafah schools. For more information, follow madisonrafah.org or MRSCP on Face Book.

Kathy and Kit will also be live on WORT radio’s A Public Affair with host Allen Ruff from 12 noon – 1 pm, so tune in at 89.9 fm or listen live on line.

If you can’t make the event, but would like to contribute to the Maia Project, please send a check payable to MRSCP and marked “water” to:

MRSCP P.O. Box 5214 Madison, WI 53705

Events are free & open to public. Info? email rafahsistercity@yahoo.com or madisonrafah.org.