ONLINE: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets
Jessie Turner
Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.
press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets has decided to partner with some of our favorite area venues over the next several weeks to bring them into a weekly Facebook Live broadcast so we can feature how they're staying afloat during these difficult times. See below for details!
Thu Apr 23 @6:00p - FACEBOOK LIVE Event with Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets. Go to the GCBR Facebook page at this time and see what Jen, Shawndell and Beth have in store. Toot & Kate's in Verona will be our Featured Venue this week!
