ONLINE: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.

press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets has decided to partner with some of our favorite area venues over the next several weeks to bring them into a weekly Facebook Live broadcast so we can feature how they're staying afloat during these difficult times. See below for details!