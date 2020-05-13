ONLINE: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets
Jessie Turner
Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.
press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets has decided to partner with some of our favorite area venues over the next several weeks to bring them into a weekly Facebook Live broadcast so we can feature how they're staying afloat during these difficult times. See below for details!
Wed May 13 @6:00p - FACEBOOK LIVE Event with Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets. Go to the GCBR Facebook page at this time and see what Jen, Shawndell and Beth have in store. Tofflers in New Glarus will be our Featured Venue this week!
