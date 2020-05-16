ONLINE: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets has decided to partner with some of our favorite area venues over the next several weeks to bring them into a weekly Facebook Live broadcast so we can feature how they're staying afloat during these difficult times. Sat May 16 @ 10:30a - FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT with featured venue Tuvalu Coffee House! Go to the GCBR Facebook page at this time and see what Jen, Shawndell and Beth have in store.

