GCC Community Chat

media release: Goodman Community Center's program and fiscal year starts September 1st and concludes August 31st (following the school calendar).

As we wrap up our program year, we invite you to join us in reviewing all you have made possible and look ahead to the year to come. Hear a panel discussion led by GCC Interim President and Executive Director Jeff Burkhart and program and administrative staff about the center's accomplishments, challenges and plans.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is required.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to Florence Edwards-Miller, director of communications and annual giving, at fedwardsmiller@goodmancenter.org.

Parking at the Goodman Center

This event will be held in our Brassworks building, located at 214 Waubesa St. Find detailed parking information here.