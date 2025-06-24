RSVP for Gelli Plate: Monoprinting Magic

media release: Workshop with Susann Ely

For adults 18+

$65

Tuesday, July 1. 6:00 - 8:00 pm

In this workshop, you'll create captivating, one-of-a-kind prints in minutes using a Gelli plate, a soft, flexible surface that feels just like gelatin. We’ll play with vibrant paints, leaf-themed stencils, and transfer prints to make unique cards, gift tags, and artistic backgrounds for junk journals, scrapbooks, and collages. Best of all, you’ll take home your very own 5” x 7” Gelli plate, so the printing fun doesn’t have to stop! No experience is needed—bring your curiosity and get ready to print! All materials will be provided, including your own Gelli plate. Registration deadline: 6/24/25