Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Jewelry, crystals, rough rock, specimens, fossils. Pan for gold and sapphires. Exhibits. Perfect for holiday shopping. Great for kids and adults, the whole family! See flyer for more information.
Saturday, November 17, 9:30 am- 5:00 pm; Sunday, November 18, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
