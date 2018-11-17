Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Jewelry, crystals, rough rock, specimens, fossils. Pan for gold and sapphires. Exhibits. Perfect for holiday shopping. Great for kids and adults, the whole family! See flyer for more information.

Saturday, November 17, 9:30 am- 5:00 pm; Sunday, November 18, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-251-2601
