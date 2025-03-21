media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and groove to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

DJ GEMINI GILLY is a DJ and curator that fuses her love for black music with creative mixing to bring people together. Blending the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, house, and timeless classics, DJ GEMINI GILLY has performed for thousands opening for artists like SZA, Mariah the Scientist, Ja Rule, and others. Additionally, she is part of the Milwaukee Bucks DJ Squad and is the official DJ for the Wisconsin Badgers Women's Basketball team. Tickets go on sale March 7.

Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door