DJ Gemini Gilly
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and groove to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.
DJ GEMINI GILLY is a DJ and curator that fuses her love for black music with creative mixing to bring people together. Blending the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, house, and timeless classics, DJ GEMINI GILLY has performed for thousands opening for artists like SZA, Mariah the Scientist, Ja Rule, and others. Additionally, she is part of the Milwaukee Bucks DJ Squad and is the official DJ for the Wisconsin Badgers Women's Basketball team. Tickets go on sale March 7.
Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door
- 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
- 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
- Guests for the 9 PM time slot will be admitted on a first-come, first serve basis, as guests from the first time slot begin exiting the conservatory typically around 8:30 PM
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
- Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
- Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Must be 21 to attend