Gen Silent

Google Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Learn about Alzheimer's, dementia, memory loss and how it affects the LGBTQ community. FREE screening of documentary "Gen Silent" followed by a discussion on how we can help those in our community.

This event is in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, Aging & Disability Resource Center, and Outreach of Madison.

Info

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Health & Fitness, LGBT, Seniors
Movies
608-825-0702
Google Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00 iCalendar - Gen Silent - 2019-09-29 14:00:00