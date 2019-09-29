Gen Silent
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Learn about Alzheimer's, dementia, memory loss and how it affects the LGBTQ community. FREE screening of documentary "Gen Silent" followed by a discussion on how we can help those in our community.
This event is in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, Aging & Disability Resource Center, and Outreach of Madison.
Health & Fitness, LGBT, Seniors
Movies