9 pm-midnight: What happens when bartenders from six different Midwest cities descend on Madison to compete in a high-stakes duel for fame, glory and a brand new Vitamix blender? The Gender Bender Blender Bender, that's what! Each team will be slinging their best frozen drinks while cross-dressed to the nines. We encourage you to get in on the fun! Tickets are $10 at the door and 100 percent of the door goes to OutReach LGBT Community Center. Your ticket includes samples of each team's cocktails all night long and your vote will decide which team leaves with a blender to further their bender.