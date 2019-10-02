Gender Confetti, E.T., Planet Jackpot

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: doors 7:30; Show 8pm. 8 dollar door

Gender Confetti - Hot off tour and a new album, dont miss this! Punk, friendship, love, struggle, come dance your worries away and share it the magic that is this band. They love their friends and we love them too!

E.T - coming in from the wonderful Minneapolis. Said by local writer Shaun Soman better then I could! "Pop-tinged industrial beats, sardonic lyrics, and well-placed samples from pop culture and history coalesce into a cathartic release from this visceral, must-see-them-live duo. Favorite track: LOOK AT ME."

New album Cyber Bully up on bandcamp!

Planet Jackpot -

All ages // sober space // safer space

