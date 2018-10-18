Gender Fluidity Photographic Project
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Jim Barnard
An image from the "Gender Fluidity" project.
press release: Photographer Jim Barnard will be presenting the images from his 3 year Gender Fluidity project and will share the stories behind their creation.
The portrait photographs were a collaboration between Jim and his subjects, and illustrate the range of gender identities in society.
