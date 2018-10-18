Gender Fluidity Photographic Project

Google Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Photographer Jim Barnard will be  presenting the images from his 3 year Gender Fluidity project and will share the stories behind their creation. 

The portrait photographs were a collaboration between Jim and his subjects, and illustrate the range of gender identities in society.

Info
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608 630-9797
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Gender Fluidity Photographic Project - 2018-10-18 19:00:00