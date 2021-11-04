ONLINE: Gender Inclusive Workshop

press release: This three-session experience will immerse attendees in concepts of gender-inclusive concepts and terminology and develop strategies to support and create a gender-inclusive campus. Participants will learn the unique challenges faced by the gender-expansive and transgender population and develop the skills to build inclusive spaces in all spheres of their lives.

PART ONE: FOUNDATIONS

This will be the first of the three trainings and will focus heavily on foundations for the series. Much of this training will be ensuring that all participants become equipped with the same understandings that can be used for expanding competency and understandings in further trainings. Topics will include basic definitions, identities, types of transition, how we understand gender, and most common experiences of transgender and gender expansive people. The intended outcome of this training will have participants feel confident in their foundational understanding of transgender concepts and ideas.

PART TWO: LIVED EXPERIENCE

This part will allow participants to take the concepts that they have learned about and see them apply to real-life scenarios. Intention for this training would be to include a panel experience for a large amount of the slotted time, compiling of trans students recruited by the presenter. Learning outcomes for this experience would be for participants to be able to see in reality how the lived experience of trans and gender expansive students takes form to allow for better empathy and even better understanding.

PART THREE: PROFESSIONAL APPLICATION

The final part of this series would allow for participants to take everything they have learned thus far and apply to their professional positions and the work they do on campus. Case study, role play, group work, and many other activities would allow for a variety of means to practice and expand competency. Leaving this final training, participants should expect that they are able to feel confident in their ability to work with trans and gender expansive students in a way that is intentional, respectful, and professional.

Participants will also receive their certificate of completion at the end of this training.

Thursday, November 4, Tuesday Nov. 9, Thursday Nov. 19, 3-5 PM

The Facilitator: Coltan J. Schoenike (they/them) is a therapist and educator around areas of gender, sexuality, relationships, identity, and social justice. As an openly queer and transgender person, Coltan combines their lived experience, professional work, and continued education and training to facilitate dialogue and growth. Coltan's diverse background of experiences in advocacy and resource work, writing, academia, agencies, and clinical work leads to a well-rounded approach that furthers their reach and enhances conversation that leaves us all better and kinder people for marginalized populations.