Gender Troubles: The Butches

press release: Contrary to the stereotype, butch lesbians aren’t trying to be feminine and failing. They are not going through a rebellious stage or imitating men. Rather, they are women who while being true to their own selves, may look and or act in ways that society has decided is appropriate only for men. And some people have a problem with that. The women portrayed in this film examine and challenge society’s assumptions about what it means to be female. Their struggles reveal how everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, is pressured to conform and measure up to restrictive gender standards. But they also show the rewards that come when we learn to accept ourselves as we are. This is a film to celebrate butch women. (IMDB)