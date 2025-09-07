RSVP for Genealogy Basics

media release: Do you want to find out about your family’s history but don’t know where to start? Discover how to launch your genealogy project in a few steps with the help of the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS). Learn how to use the essential tools of historical research paired with genealogical search strategies and find out how you can leverage WHS services and collections along the way. You will come away from this presentation with the basic building blocks to make your family history research a success! Presenter, Rebecca Hopman, WHS Genealogy Services Librarian.

Know before you go: A link to the webinar will be emailed after registration closes. If you do not see the email, please check your spam folder. A computer with internet access is required to participate. If you do not have internet access, you may be able to call in for audio-only access. Can’t attend live? That’s OK! This webinar will be recorded and the recording will be made available to all registrants for 30 days. Advance registration required.

Discounts: Discount codes must be applied in the shopping cart before proceeding to payment. Click the shopping cart icon in the upper right corner. Discounts cannot be applied or refunded after checking out.

Society members: Enter your WHS member number in the discount code field in the shopping cart. WSGS members: Use the discount code WSGS in the shopping cart page, before proceeding to check out.

Contact Jill Fuller. Jill.Fuller@wisconsinhistory.org. 608-264-9303. To register by phone: 608-261-9366

Buying multiple tickets? Each registrant is advised to check out individually to ensure that webinar information can be sent to the email address captured at checkout.

Details