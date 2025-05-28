RSVP for Genealogy Collections and Services at WHS

media release: Ready to take a trip to the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS)? WHS holds one of the top five genealogical collections in the country, with materials from across the United States and Canada. Discover more about our extensive family history collections in the Library and Archives, including newspapers, family history books, court records, and more. Learn how to search the catalog and website to find materials on your family for your next visit to WHS. Even if you can’t make it to Madison, you’ll find out how to get access to our physical and digital collections so you can keep researching your ancestry! Presented by WHS Reference Librarian, Jill Fuller.

Know before you go: A link to the webinar will be emailed after registration closes. If you do not see the email, please check your spam folder. A computer with internet access is required to participate. If you do not have internet access, you may be able to call in for audio-only access. Can’t attend live? That’s OK! This webinar will be recorded and the recording will be made available to all registrants for 30 days. Advance registration required.

Discounts: Discount codes must be applied in the shopping cart before proceeding to payment. Click the shopping cart icon in the upper right corner. Discounts cannot be applied or refunded after checking out.

Society members: Enter your WHS member number in the discount code field in the shopping cart. WSGS members: Use the discount code WSGS in the shopping cart page, before proceeding to check out.

Contact Jill Fuller. Jill.Fuller@wisconsinhistory.org. 608-264-9303. To register by phone: 608-261-9366

Buying multiple tickets? Each registrant is advised to check out individually to ensure that webinar information can be sent to the email address captured at checkout.

