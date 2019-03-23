Genealogy Strategies and Methodology

press release: Thomas MacEntee is a nationally known genealogy professional who is also a blogger, educator, author, social media connector, marketer, network builder and more. Thomas presents on all angles of genealogical research. About Thomas MacEntee.

TOPICS:

Successful Collateral and Cluster Searching

Turning Genealogy Clues into Genealogy To-Dos

You Can Do This: Photo Organizing and Preservation

Privacy, DNA and Genealogy

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $40 includes a box lunch.

This workshop always sells out. Be sure to register early!