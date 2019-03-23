Genealogy Strategies and Methodology
UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Thomas MacEntee is a nationally known genealogy professional who is also a blogger, educator, author, social media connector, marketer, network builder and more. Thomas presents on all angles of genealogical research. About Thomas MacEntee.
TOPICS:
- Successful Collateral and Cluster Searching
- Turning Genealogy Clues into Genealogy To-Dos
- You Can Do This: Photo Organizing and Preservation
- Privacy, DNA and Genealogy
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street
Cost: $40 includes a box lunch.
This workshop always sells out. Be sure to register early!
Info
Lectures & Seminars