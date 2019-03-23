Genealogy Strategies and Methodology

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Thomas MacEntee is a nationally known genealogy professional who is also a blogger, educator, author, social media connector, marketer, network builder and more.  Thomas presents on all angles of genealogical research.  About Thomas MacEntee.

TOPICS:

  • Successful Collateral and Cluster Searching
  • Turning Genealogy Clues into Genealogy To-Dos
  • You Can Do This: Photo Organizing and Preservation
  • Privacy, DNA and Genealogy

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $40 includes a box lunch.

This workshop always sells out.  Be sure to register early!

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin
608-264-6400
