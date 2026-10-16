General Assembly of Ghouls

media release: Join us at Atwood Music Hall on Thursday, October 29, from 5:30–9:30 p.m. for a Halloween party for all generations!

The evening kicks off with games, treats, walking tacos, popcorn, raffles, prizes, and a photo booth, followed by an all-ages dance party with costume and dance contests. Come dressed to impress and ready for some Halloween shenanigans!

This community fundraiser supports the Montessori Model United Nations program at Isthmus Montessori Public School, helping students travel to Thailand for the MMUN international conference.

Tickets are sliding scale, $10–$20. Children under 2 are free. Adult supervision required for children.