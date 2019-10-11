press release: You’ll laugh, enjoy great music and art — all while fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness in a great evening of entertainment Friday, October 11, at Madison Memorial High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30, the two hour show starts at 7 PM

Headlining the Generation Now performance art benefit is Andrew Christianson, a local musician signed with Sunday Night Records, will share his personal story and music. Also appearing are the "deconstructionist jazz, fused with social activism" band Phoenix and Crowe. Generation Now will also showcase local musicians, poets, filmmakers, and comedians who will tell their stories through their various talents.

The 2 hour Generation Now performance art show proceeds will be split three ways and will benefit NAMI Dane County’s Youth initiatives, the James Madison Memorial Raise Your Voice anti-stigma club, and UpStage Stigma, an organization that helps fight mental stigma using mental illness.

Generation Now is the dreamchild of Max Blaska who is a 2nd generation mental health advocate. Following in his Aunt Betty’s footsteps. He has been speaking out against stigma while volunteering with NAMI Dane County for the last six years.

Max Blaska has struggled with moderate to severe anxiety and depression since he was 10. He actually was kicked out of Edgewood High School in 1991 because of behavioral issues pertaining tho those disorders and a faculty not willing to work with him, his family, and his therapist.

High school was not a pleasant time for him but he found his niche in theater and improv. Being part of the James Madison Memorial Comedy Sportz team literally saved his life and gave him a great outlet.

This is the second youth benefit that he held at his alma matter. His dream is of a non profit that would encourage and celebrate the link between performing arts and mental health.