Generational Inspirations: The Rohn-Capellaro Family reception

media release: Generational Inspirations: The Rohn-Capellaro Family.

Participating artists:

Muriel Capellaro (“Grandma Mickey”)— Leo and Julian’s maternal great grandmother—watercolor and oil paintings

David Rohn—Julian and Leo’s paternal grandfather—watercolor and oil paintings

Mary Leverington—Leo and Julian’s paternal grandmother—oil paintings

Catherine Capellaro—Julian and Leo’s mother—acrylic paintings

Andrew Rohn—Julian and Leo’s father—acrylic paintings

Leo Rohn-Capellaro—ceramics and oil painting

Julian Rohn-Capellaro—ceramics and oil painting

This special show is on display until early December at the East High School Gallery. Thanks to Yong Kim, East's ceramics teacher, for inviting us to participate.

You can show up at the visitor's center anytime the school is open and ask to view the show, but we might have to arrange to unlock it.

Your easiest chance to see it is to come to the reception....Friday, November 21, 5-8 pm at the East High School Gallery.