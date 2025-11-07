Generational Inspirations: The Rohn-Capellaro Family
to
East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Generational Inspirations: The Rohn-Capellaro Family.
Participating artists:
Muriel Capellaro (“Grandma Mickey”)— Leo and Julian’s maternal great grandmother—watercolor and oil paintings
David Rohn—Julian and Leo’s paternal grandfather—watercolor and oil paintings
Mary Leverington—Leo and Julian’s paternal grandmother—oil paintings
Catherine Capellaro—Julian and Leo’s mother—acrylic paintings
Andrew Rohn—Julian and Leo’s father—acrylic paintings
Leo Rohn-Capellaro—ceramics and oil painting
Julian Rohn-Capellaro—ceramics and oil painting
This special show is on display until early December at the East High School Gallery. Thanks to Yong Kim, East's ceramics teacher, for inviting us to participate.
You can show up at the visitor's center anytime the school is open and ask to view the show, but we might have to arrange to unlock it.
Your easiest chance to see it is to come to the reception....Friday, November 21, 5-8 pm at the East High School Gallery.