Genetic Remix Workshop
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: This workshop is designed with a multi-generational approach, encouraging parents/guardians/mentors to bring along someone younger in your life. Collaborate, create, and perform a remix of a song you know and love! Lyrics can be printed off ahead of time to help with the writing process but not required.
Songs will be recorded and can be saved or emailed to participants. No experience necessary, registration required, ages 8+
