press release: The month of October will be a busy one at the historic Thrasher Opera House in downtown Green Lake! Four very different bands will be here each weekend to fill the hall with music once again. “We’ve worked very hard, along with the Thrasher board of directors, to find a way to carry out our mission in a safe way. We are doing everything we can to keep these doors open and the music playing. So far the small shows have been selling well and we are so grateful for the support of our musical community near and far!” said Rachael Avery, Executive Director at Thrasher. Thanks to the Horicon Bank who generously sponsored the entire October Series, each band will perform to an intimate crowd of up to 30 people as part of Thrasher’s 506 Session Series. Setup for these shows include cocktail style seating with plenty of distance! Virtual Tickets are also available this concert. See info below. New Wellness Initiatives have been established to ensure everyone’s safety, and can be found on the Thrasher website. Come experience the historic Thrasher in a whole new way...

Genevieve Heyward will perform on Saturday, October 17. Adept at both guitar and piano, Genevieve Heyward writes the songs she sings, songs firmly rooted in the contemporary, with faint hints of tendrils running deep toward the influence of old footsteps. She’s opened for Grammy winners, and shared the stage with national touring acts and performers who have written songs for some of the biggest names in music. A fixture of local café open mics, Genevieve cut her teeth performing, playing in front of both small handfuls and crowds of thousands. She’s as comfortable with Tin Pan Alley as she is today’s teen pop, and tells you with a voice built to bewilder – equal parts soft and smoky, and smooth as fresh Wisconsin butter. "... Her voice, both sultry and smokey, has shades of Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks and Amy Winehouse.” — At The Lake Magazine

NEW VIRTUAL TICKETS. In addition to the standard in-person performance, Thrasher is also offering a new 'virtual' ticket option to allow you to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your own home! Simply purchase a ticket for the concert online, and then on the day of the show, you'll receive an email containing a private YouTube link about 1 hour before the live show begins. These shows will not be able to be viewed publicly on YouTube, only virtual ticket holders will be able to see the live show.

All in-person concerts are $35 each and all virtual concerts are $15 each. Door and bar are open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket purchase and more info, check out the web or call the office at 920-294-4279.