press release: Bring a blanket and join us in the garden for a playdate at the Progress Center for Black Women with children's author Genie Webb. The first five families to arrive will receive a signed copy of the author's book at no charge. If you'd like to purchase a copy, books are $12 each.

The author will be reading "Princess Lydi and the Baby Brother" and "Baby Daniel and the Bedtime Blues".

Check out their website at www.MagicLoveLight.com

We'll provide light refreshments too!

About the author: Genie Webb is a mother of two, self-published children’s book author and founder of Find the Light Books, LLC nurturing the ability to address challenges productively and positively through Magic, Love and Light. Genie wrote her first book, Princess Lydi and the Baby Brother after a hit and run accident caused her to deliver her son early. She rewrote history to celebrate her son’s birth, her daughter becoming a big sister and to inspire others to always look on the bright-side. Learn more about the author here.