Paul Marcou Gentle Brontosaurus (left to right): Anneliese Valdes, Scott Stetson, Huan-Hua Chye, Nick Davies, Paul Marcou.

media release: Fridays during the summer, Brittingham Boats hosts Burgers on the Bay in which you can paddle out to our Burger Barge to get your food and listen to live music rocking out on our floating stage!

Grill open 5 pm, music 6 pm. This event is open to the community.