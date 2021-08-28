Gentle Brontosaurus, Ratboys

× Expand Paul Marcou Gentle Brontosaurus (left to right): Anneliese Valdes, Scott Stetson, Huan-Hua Chye, Nick Davies, Paul Marcou.

media release: Ratboys are an American indie rock band from Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2010 by Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan. The band consists of Julia Steiner, Dave Sagan, Marcus Nuccio, and Sean Neumann.

Gentle Brontosaurus: Sweet, sunny, and just a little bit twee, this indie-pop quintet will make you want to dance and hug your friends... With folk and jangle-pop influences, their latest album Bees of the Invisible features smart lyrics, thoughtful instrumentation, and enchanting songwriting.

This will be an outdoor show. In case of precipitation, it will be cancelled.