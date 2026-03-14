Gentle Roots Yoga

media release: Trauma-informed restorative and yin yoga flows. We will begin with 30 minutes of a gentle flow followed by a reflection and conversation about the flow and check in about mental health.

Saturday, March 14

9:00a-10:00a

Please arrive at least 5 minutes before the start of the class.

Learn more about Gentle Roots Virtual Trauma-Informed Restorative yoga on our website.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.