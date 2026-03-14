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Gentle Roots Yoga
media release: Trauma-informed restorative and yin yoga flows. We will begin with 30 minutes of a gentle flow followed by a reflection and conversation about the flow and check in about mental health.
Saturday, March 14
9:00a-10:00a
Please arrive at least 5 minutes before the start of the class.
Learn more about Gentle Roots Virtual Trauma-Informed Restorative yoga on our website.
NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.
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