Gentle Yoga

This 8-session yoga series will focus on mindful movement and breathing to provide support for posture and balance. Yoga postures focus on stability and alignment for a safe introduction to Hatha Yoga practices. This introductory series is appropriate for those who can move from the floor to standing without assistance and those new to yoga. Bring a mat, firm blanket or towel to practice, and clothes comfortable for movement. Your instructor will be Kristin Sage who has been teaching in Madison for over 14 years.She provides gentle, attentive guidance to provide confidence and inspiration. Registration begins Friday, September 8.