Gentle Yoga & Sound Bath Outdoors

media release: A slower pace and gentle yoga practice brings in alignment, strength, and balance; while releasing stress and tension from the joints and muscles. Open to all ages and body types, though the class does entail movement from standing down to the mat. After unwinding tension from the body, you'll be guided through a meditative sound journey, you’ll find clarity and renewal as the harmonic tones align your energy, creating a peaceful space for introspection and healing.

No experience is needed—just bring an open heart and a desire to explore the healing power of sound. Nourish your spirit, relieve stress, and reconnect with your true self as we harmonize through every note.

Age: All

Cost: $35 per person

Instructor Jen Brey, yoga teacher and sound healer, brings many years of experience to these holistic healing practices. This event is co-sponsored by Main Street Yoga-Oregon (Wishing Tree Studio), located at 121 N. Main St. Oregon.