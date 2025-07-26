media release: The Beatles inspired the formation of countless aspiring bands in the '60s, but Madison's The Gentlemen rode the British Invasion wave to quickly become a Midwest leader among bands of the day.

Specializing in Beatles covers, the band included UW-Madison students Dave and Bob Kenison, Brewster Shaw, and Chuck Scalia. The group played close to home on weekends during semester sessions, but then toured heavily during the summers. A special highlight was opening for the Dave Clark Five on the 4th of July in 1966. The 1994 Gary Meyers book Do You Hear That Beat (a who's who of Wisconsin bands) notes that The Gentlemen were known for their tight show and flashy appearance - uniforms that borrowed from the Colonial Era.

The band disbanded after college, but since 2016 has traveled from corners of the country to reunite for an annual performance in Madison. The band has grown and now includes Madison guitarist Mark Loder and bassist Tom McCarty.

It's highly unlikely that the original flashy outfits with knickers and waist coats will make an appearance, but a long list of well-crafted early Beatles tunes, along with other hits from the '60s and early '70s is a certainty.

Please join the fun as we celebrate their 60th Reunion - Yeah, Yeah, Yeah…