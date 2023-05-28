Gentlemen Speaker, Kule, LINE
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Lindsey Rothrock
LINE (left to right): Will Ault, Maddie Batzli, Esther Chun, Austin Lynch.
media release: Straight out of St. Paul, Minnesota, Gentleman Speaker will thrill you with their Indie-rock goodness! Kule your hometown sparkle punk band and LINE creates songs ranging from acoustic folk to indie rock to synth pop. Bring extra socks in case yours get blown off…It could happen! $10 Cover.
